Footage shows boats of all shapes and sizes sporting American flags and Trump memorabilia swarming the waterways of Florida’s Destin on Sunday, 5 September.

The Labor Day weekend “2021 Patriots United Trump Flotilla” was organised by the co-administrators of the “I’m a Florida Trump Girl” Facebook page to make an attempt at beating the "World’s Largest Boat Parade” record.

“Let’s make this year’s event Yuge!” the event website says. Registration for the flotilla was $20.

Boaters eager to show their support for former US president Donald Trump have packed other lakes and bays in similar events since last year.