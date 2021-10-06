Supporters of Donald Trump jeered and protested Joe Biden's speech in Michigan on Tuesday.

Protesters lined the streets with flags and megaphones as the president's motorcade passed by, with some even flipping him off.

Biden was speaking about the vote in Congress on his Build Back Better agenda, explaining to the crowd what he was proposing.

"F*** that dude, he's a tyrant. You can't work together when you try to be a f***ing king," one Trump supporter said in response.