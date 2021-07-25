Former president Donald Trump returned to the stage on Saturday night with a speech packed with well-trodden claims of election fraud and attacks on Democrats and Republicans alike.

In addition to President Biden, Hillary Clinton and Mike Pence, however, Mr Trump also made special mention of the leader of the Taliban.

“Let’s call him Mohammed”, said the 75-year-old while recounting an alleged conversation between himself and the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, indicating he had forgotten his name.

Mr Trump went on to impersonate Akhundzada with a series of grunts rather than words, describing him as a “rough guy”.