Donald Trump told a crowd at his first major rally since losing the election that Joe Biden’s immigration policies were leaving children “on suicide watch”.

During his speech in Wellington, Ohio, the former president resurrected one of his favourites from rallies past, an anti-immigration poem called The Snake.

Claiming that people had been begging him to read it out, Mr Trump read the poem which describes a woman taking a sick snake into her home and nursing it back to health, only for it to bite her, saying: “You knew what I was when you took me in.”