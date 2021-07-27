Congresswoman Liz Cheney left open the possibility of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump and current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as part of the hearings over the violence at the Capitol on 6 January. Miss Cheney made the suggestion on Tuesday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America. Host George Stephanopoulos asked Ms Cheney if she thought former President Donald Trump and her party’s own leader in the House could very well be a material witness to the events of the riot. She responded “the committee will go wherever it needs to go to get to the facts”.