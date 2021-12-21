Trump booed by own supporters for receiving Covid booster jab

Donald Trump told a Dallas crowd that “you’re playing right into their hands” when you doubt the vaccine, after they heckled the former president for revealing he got the Covid vaccine booster.

Mr Trump revealed the information during Bill O’Reilly’s final stop of The History Tour as they both were met with boo’s from the audience when the former Fox News host said “both the president and I are vaxxed”.

Trump responded: “Don’t take it away from ourselves. You’re playing right into their hands when you sort of like, ‘oh the vaccine’, no mandates, but take credit.”

