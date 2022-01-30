Truss says Russia sanctions will leave Putin’s oligarchs with ‘nowhere to hide’

Liz Truss has vowed that Russian oligarchs in London will be hit with tough new sanctions to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine, even if it damages the UK economy.

The foreign secretary appeared on Sky News to discuss the pushback against Russia’s aggression, suggesting legislation for new economic sanctions is imminent.

She specifically targetted Vladimir Putin’s London-based “oligarchs”, suggesting there will be “nowhere” for them to hide.

“There will be nowhere to hide for Putin’s oligarchs, for Russian companies involved in propping up the state,” Ms Truss said.

