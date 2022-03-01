Commuters face chaos amid London tube strikes

London commuters are facing chaos as a Tube strike takes place across the entire underground network.

It is the first of two 24-hour strikes that London Underground staff will stage. Commuters are being urged to work from home where possible as the walkout will affect all lines.

London buses, TfL Rail, National Rail, DLR, London Overground and Tram services will all be in operation but are expected to be busier than usual.

Tube workers are walking out in a bitter dispute over jobs, pensions and working conditions.