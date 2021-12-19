Tucker Carlson says people ‘should be proud’ of getting Covid

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said people "should be proud" of getting Covid in a bizzare anti-vax speech.

In an 30-minute address before a crowd of young conservatives gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mr Carlson said he was "totally intolerant of the vax stuff" and called the vaccination situation a "class war".

The comments were delivered live at an event organised by Turning Point USA which is a group of young conservatives founded by Charlie Kirk, that calls itself a “student movement for freedom, free markets and limited government".