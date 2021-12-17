Tucker Carlson compares Covid to prostate cancer

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has compared the coronavirus to prostate cancer, after he branded “Covid talk” as “not an interesting topic for your private life”. The controversial presenter went on to add that the virus “has killed a lot of people”, but “so does prostate cancer”.

“Imagine telling people about your prostate every day for the next two years. People would know that you’re a narcissist, no one would sit next to you at dinner,” Mr Carlson said, calling on people to “stop” talking about coronavirus.

