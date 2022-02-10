Tucker Carlson guest attacks ‘wacky gay activists’ and ‘gay media like CNN’

A Tucker Carlson Tonight guest has been condemned for “shameful” remarks about LGBT+ campaigners after he described opponents of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill as “wacky”.

Chadwick Moore, a gay man who five years ago “came out as a conservative”, told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that “wacky gay activists” and “gay media like CNN” were wrong to oppose Florida’s bill.

The bill, which has been supported by Republican governor Ron DeSantis, would ban schools and teachers from discussing “sexual orientation or gender identity” with primary school students.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here