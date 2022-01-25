Pressure cooker tears through wall of house, narrowly misses firefighter

Firefighters in Arizona were given quite the fright when a pressure cooker exploded through the wall of a mobile home - one week after the residence first caught fire.

Tucson Fire Department shared the footage showing the moment the empty cooker - which had been stored in a cabinet - exploded and projected debris all over the scene.

A pair of firefighters were incredibly lucky to have crossed the path moments before the object flew through the wall.

The department shared a warning message alongside the video, urging people to “stay clear” of fire scenes.

