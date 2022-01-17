A pastor from Tulsa has been criticised for apparently disregarding Covid-19 norms after he spat on his hand and smeared saliva in the face of a parishioner.

Michael Todd, who leads the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, got literal while explaining an analogy during a sermon titled: “Receiving vision from God might get nasty.”

To illustrate his point, the pastor had a man stand next to him as he snorted and coughed out saliva.

Churchgoers in attendance let out a loud gasp as he cupped the saliva in his hand.

