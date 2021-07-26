Tunisian President Kais Saied has been accused of a “coup” after sacking Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspending parliament following violent anti-government protests on Sunday.

Anger over the government’s handling of a recent spike in Covid-19 cases has added to nationwide unrest over economic and social issues in the country.

Demonstrators celebrated the news of political change by shouting with joy, honking horns and waving Tunisian flags.

However, Mr Saied’s opponents in parliament immediately accused him of staging a “coup”, suggesting his decisions are “unconstitutional” and “against the law”.