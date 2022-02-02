Brazil expressway collapses after nearby tunnel floods during construction work

Part of a major expressway in Brazil collapsed above a construction site where workers were excavating a tunnel for a new subway line.

Aerial images capture the Marginal Tiete expressway, in Sao Paulo, caving into a widening pit alongside the construction site.

Underneath the tunnel, a river rushes through.

The Sao Paulo state metro operator said on its website that tunnels dug for the new subway project had been flooded.

Public safety officials said all 50 workers were able to get out of the tunnel and only two were treated for contact with dirty water that gushed through the site.

