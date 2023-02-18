Turkey earthquake: Rescuers save two people after 296 hours under the rubble

A family was extracted from under the rubble of an apartment building in the Turkish city of Antakya more than 12 days after a powerful earthquake hit their city.

Three people were transferred to ambulances after spending 296 hours buried under the Kanatli apartment block in the centre of the city, Turkish TV reported.

They were later identified as Samir Muhammed Accar, 49, his wife Ragda, 40, and their 12-year-old son, who died in the hospital.

The bodies of two other children were also found in the rubble.

