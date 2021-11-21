Newly-released police bodycam footage shows the inside of the Turpin “house of horrors”, where 13 children lived in mounds of garbage and faeces, often chained to their beds.

In January 2018, 17-year-old Jordan Turpin bravely escaped from the California home, calling police to detail the years of abuse she and her siblings had suffered at the hands of parents David and Louise.

The true extent of the horrors were only revealed when officers raided the property to find the abused children, who were living in squalor conditions sometimes chained to their beds for weeks at a time.

