This distressing video shows a sea turtle undergoing life-saving surgery to have a fishing hook removed from its head.

The graphic clip shows vets dislodge the hook, which leaves behind a gaping hole in the creature’s mouth.

A bystander spotted the injured Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, nicknamed “Earwig”, in the US state of Virginia in May.

Staff at the vet centre said the reptile was lucky the hook did not penetrate vital structures or the globe of the eye. They often treat sea turtles that have accidentally ingested hooks in the spring and summer.