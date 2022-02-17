Suspect casually carries 50-inch TV out of Tesco

This is the brazen moment a suspect casually carries a 50-inch TV out of Tesco.

At approximately 5:59pm on 13th December 2021, a male suspect enters the Derrychara Link store and walks towards the aisle where televisions are on display, where he is seen to remove a security tag from a boxed 50-inch TV, and takes it off the shelf.

He then exits the store with the TV, without paying for it with the value being £379.

If you have any information please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

