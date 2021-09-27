Health experts are warning of a potential “twindemic” – the dual threat of a severe flu outbreak on top of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year’s flu season was nearly non-existent as much of the US was in lockdown. But this year’s approaching flu season is expected to be more severe, as large group gatherings are again permitted.

The best ways to prevent the spread of the flu and coronavirus are the same: Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing. Health authorities also advise people to get the flu shot, which can be done at the same time as the Covid-19 vaccine or booster.