This video shows the moment two kangaroos get into a furious punch-up in a suburban street in South Australia.

The footage was captured by a family whose breakfast was interrupted by the brawl outside their holiday home.

The marsupials are seen balancing on their strong tails to kick the opponent’s abdomen with their hind legs. They paw at each other’s chest and neck.

One roo takes a break to scratch its backside before charging at the other.

Male kangaroos commonly fight over mating rights and territory.