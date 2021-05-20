Body cam footage from rescuers in Wales shows a lifeboat picking up two teenage boys stuck on a rock surrounded by seawater at high tide.

In the footage, from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, in the Welsh town of Porthcawl, the vessel is seen speeding towards the hapless teens.

“Jump on,” one rescuer tells them, before urging them to move “faster” as they climb down the rock and onto the boat.

“That’s the same rock that the people were on last time,” the rescuer can also be heard saying, suggesting it’s not the first time the tide has marooned people there.