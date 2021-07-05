A two-year-old girl in India is being hailed as a hero after she calmly led police to her mother, who had collapsed in a train station.

The mother had fainted while walking with her daughter and six-month-old son. The video shows the little girl guiding several police officers up a flight of stairs and to her mum, who is seen lying on the floor. The woman was stretchered off to get medical treatment with her two children.

Police reportedly said the child’s quick intervention is what saved her mother’s life.