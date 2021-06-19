The two young elephants that dropped out of the migrating elephant herd at the end of April have been seen playing in muddy waters of a river in their original habitat of Pu’er in southwest China’s Yunnan Province to stay cool. The migrating elephant herd that has caught the world’s attention for their 500-kilometre march, however, these two decided that they prefered to swim instead. Authorities have been monitoring the migrating elephants to make sure they are safe and do not stray into urban or populated areas.