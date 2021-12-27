From mysterious flying discs to strange images spotted on CCTV, unexplained sightings increased across Northern Ireland skies again in 2021.

This year, police received eight new reports, an increase from six in 2020 and four in 2019.

These included sightings of “a spaceship and flashing lights” in the Downpatrick area on 17 January, while reports of “strange images” on CCTV in a house in the Newtownabbey area were also made in July.

During the same month, a dome-shaped object with eight lights was also reported in the Saintfield area.

