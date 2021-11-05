The UK has approved the use of the first anti-viral pill for Covid-19 that can be taken at home.

Molnupiravir is for people who have had a positive Covid test and have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness.

Risks include obesity, being over the age of 60, diabetes or heart disease.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the drug is safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospital admission and death in people with mild to moderate Covid symptoms who are at extra risk from the virus.

