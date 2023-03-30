Thousands of starfish and crabs wash up on UK beach in mass die-off

Thousands of dead and dying shellfish have washed up on a beach on a stretch of UK coast where there was previously a mass crustacean die-off in 2021.

At Saltburn-by-the-Sea, south of the River Tees, hundreds of thousands of dead mussels were seen on the shoreline on Wednesday, 29 March.

Creatures spotted included starfish, crabs, and razor clams.

Experts at the Environment Agency have concluded the wash-up was a “natural event” and “normal for this time of year.”

