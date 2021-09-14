UK Border Force staff have been practicing using jet skis to turn around dinghies in the English Channel as part of a training exercise, according to charity Channel Rescue.

Channel Rescue coordinator Steven told The Independent he had observed “pushback drills” involving two large Border Force vessels, two smaller ribs, three jet skis and two dinghies on which they were “practicing” potentially turning around boats trying to cross from France.

In the above video you can see Border Force apparently practicing on a rubber dingy that seems to be filled with their own personnel.