Boris Johnson has said the UK is “one of the cleanest democracies in the world” amid criticism of his handling of the sleaze scandal.

During a raucous session of PMQs, Johnson defended himself against bad-tempered questions from Labour.

“I think these constant attacks on the UK’s level of corruption do a massive disservice to billions of people around the world who genuinely suffer from governments that are corrupt and genuinely have no ability to scrutinise their MPs,” the PM said.

“This is one of the cleanest democracies in the world and people should be proud of that.”

