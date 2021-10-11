The UK faces an uncertain winter with the spread of Covid-19 and the flu, Dr Jenny Harries has warned.

During an appearance on the BBC, the head of the Health Security Agency suggested people are at “more significant risk of death and of serious illness if they are co-infected” with both viruses.

“It’s a more uncertain year,” Dr Harries said, before encouraging everyone to go and get their vaccine.

More than 40 million people are being offered a flu jab this year, including all secondary school children up to the age of 16.

