Rishi Sunak announces support package as gas and electricity bills rocket

Rishi Sunak has announced a support package for UK households after confirming that average energy bills will rise by £693.

The chancellor said that a “vast majority” of customers will receive £350 of help to take the “sting” out of rocketing bills.

Up to 80% of all homes in England will receive a £150 discount on their council tax bill in April, while all domestic electricity customers will save £200 in October, taking the total savings for a majority to £350.

