UK fuel shortage: Man spotted filling drum with petrol amid continued crisis

A man has been filmed filling a drum up with petrol during a continued fuel shortage in the UK as motorists are still struggling to get their cars filled.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Tuesday (28 September) conceded that Brexit has been “a factor” in the crisis, but maintained that he saw the real problem as being an inability to test HGV drivers during the pandemic.

Shapps also rejected criticism that the government has been too slow to mobilise the Army to help deal with the fuel crisis when speaking to the media on Tuesday.