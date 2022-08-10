The impact of the heatwave and drought on Bristol are clearly visible from the cliffs of the Avon Gorge, where the river below is a muddy trickle.

Grass on the Clifton Downs overlooking the gorge is parched and the area remains quiet, with very few people braving the daily heat to enjoy the sunshine.

The Met Office has issued a four-day amber extreme heat warning - from Thursday until Sunday - with temperatures in some parts of the UK expected to reach up to 35C.

