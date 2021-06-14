Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen claims the UK is “in a trade war” with the EU led by French President Emmanuel Macron, amid a standoff over Brexit checks in Northern Ireland.

“We’re actually in a trade war with the EU led by President Macron, who seems to see there’s political capital for him in his reelection next May in attacking the UK,” he tells the BBC’s Politics Live.

“The trade between … the rest of the UK and Northern Ireland is .00081 per cent of the GDP of the single market, yet it’s attracting 20 per cent of all the checks on goods.”