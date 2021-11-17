UK inflation: Energy and fuel costs push level to near-decade high

UK inflation has increased to a near-decade high as soaring energy and fuel prices drove the increases across the board.

The ONS said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose sharply from 3.1% in September to 4.2% last month – the highest level since December 2011 and a bigger jump than had been expected.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Many countries are experiencing higher inflation as we recover from Covid and we know people are facing pressures with the cost of living.”