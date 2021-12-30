UK international flights drop 71% from pre-pandemic levels

Coronavirus travel restrictions led to a 71 per cent reduction in the number of international flights to and from UK airports in 2021, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

New analysis shows that just 406,060 international flights served UK airports up to 22 December of this year, compared with 1,399,170 in the same period in 2019.

Testing and quarantine requirements, as well as fears of countries being added to the red list with mandatory hotel quarantine, have been vital in the huge reduction of travel.

