Watch live as MPs debate new powers to tackle Russian oligarchs

Ministers meet today at the Houses of Parliament to discuss their efforts in tackling Russian oligarchs, amid the war against Ukraine.

Home secretary Priti Patel attends after she was slammed yesterday for giving out ‘only 50 visas’ to Ukrainian refugees.

MPs are under pressure to accelerate efforts to sanction those closest to Vladimir Putin, and will introduce an Economic Crime Bill today.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.