Boris Johnson has agreed a new trade deal with New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, which will see “all sorts of benefits” for the two nations.

The government has said the deal, agreed on Wednesday, will cut red tape for businesses and end tariffs on exports.

“This is a big moment for the UK and our partnership with New Zealand. Together we’ve got the ball over the line and we have a deal.” Mr Johnson announced.

Trade between the two nations was worth £2.3 billion last year, with that figure set to grow under a new deal.

