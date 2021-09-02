Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said that the UK will not recognise the Taliban in the “foreseeable future”, during his diplomatic mission to ensure the safe passage of the Britons and Afghans left behind in the south Asian country.

Raab said that there was “important scope for engagement and dialogue” with the militant group during a visit to Qatar on Thursday (2 August).

The foreign secretary has been under a lot of political pressure over the timing of a holiday he took in August when it looked like the country was about to fall back into the Taliban’s hands.