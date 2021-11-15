UK terror threat level increased to 'severe' after two attacks in a month

The UK’s terror threat level has been increased from substantial to severe in the wake of two terror attacks in the past month, Home Secretary Priti Patel has said.

Conservative MP David Amess was stabbed to death during a surgery in Southend in October and a bomb was exploded in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

Patel said the Liverpool bomb attack had had a “very significant impact across the community” and that her thoughts were with people in the city.