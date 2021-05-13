The UK government is working hard to encourage both Israelis and Palestinians to end the violence which has left people dead and many injured, according to a Foreign Office minister. James Cleverly, minister for the Middle East and North Africa, told BBC News that the scenes were “difficult” and “distressing” to watch, and that they are encouraging both sides to de-escalate the situation. “We’re doing so directly ... and we continue to talk with international partners to try and bring this to a peaceful conclusion,” Mr Cleverly said.