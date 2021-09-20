The US has announced it will be lifting its travel ban on visitors from the UK, EU and other nations, with double-jabbed travellers allowed to enter from November.

In six weeks, foreign passengers will be able to fly into the US if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing, the White House has confirmed.

Grant Shapps, the UK's secretary of state for transport, shared the news in the House of Commons and on social media.

He noted on Twitter that the decision was a "great outcome", thanking Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.