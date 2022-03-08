A Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations has advised Russian diplomats in need of mental health help to dial the NHS line.

Sergiy Kyslytsya was referring to a tweet from the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is actually to “stop any war”.

Mr. Kyslytsya said: “Let me remind the Russian diplomats that in London, in case of need of mental help, you can dial NHS line 1-1-1, thank you.”

