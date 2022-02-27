Ukraine will hold out for 'as long as needed', says Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko has said on Sunday he believes his country will hold out for “as long as needed”.

Interviewed in BBC’s Sunday Morning programme with Sophie Raworth, he added that, in his view, Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not achieving what he wanted”.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has committed to new sanctions, including the total ban of Russian planes from the EU airspace, the ban of RT and Sputnik media outlets and the provision of weapons to the Ukrainian army.

