Ukrainian ambassador says wife experienced ‘hassle’ when applying for UK visa

The Ukrainian ambassador said there have always been “bureaucratic hassles” involved with applying for UK visas – including for his wife – even before the conflict with Russia sparked a refugee crisis.

Vadym Prystaiko told MPs that Kyiv would like to see visa requirements for fleeing Ukrainians dropped amid criticism that the Home Office has been slow in providing sanctuary to those escaping the invasion.

