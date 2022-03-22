Joe Biden has warned there is a "clear sign" Vladimir Putin is considering the use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

The US president claimed Putin’s "back is against the wall" amid Ukrainian resistance and the Russian leader is now resorting to "false flag" attacks as an excuse to unleash the banned weapons.

"The more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ," Mr Biden said.

"They’re suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons. That’s a clear sign he is considering using both of those."

