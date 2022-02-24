Heartbreaking moment Ukrainian dad is forced to part with family as he stays to fight

This is the heartbreaking moment that a young dad had to part with his daughter and partner as they headed to a safe zone and he stayed behind to serve his country.

The Ukrainianfather, who remains anonymous, can be seen breaking down as he hugs his young daughter and puts a hat on her head.

The daughter and the mum then tearfully head onto a coach heading to the safe zone as the father continues to sob.

