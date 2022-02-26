Ukraine Defence has shared a video of a destroyed Russian tank as a threat to any enemies looking to invade.

Defence of Ukraine tweeted: “Distribute this and other videos so that as many Russians as possible understand what awaits them on our land. Let’s defend Ukraine together!”

Following intense fighting in Kyiv which saw an apartment building in the capital hit by a missile, president Zelensky remains defiant as he urged Ukrainians to defend the nation stating: “we will give you arms,” in a video address on Saturday.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here