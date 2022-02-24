Explosion seen in Ukrainian city of Dnipro as Russia launches ‘full-scale invasion’

An explosion was seen in the city of Dnipro as Russia attacks Ukraine with airstrikes in a “full-scale invasion”.

Ukraine said at least 40 of its soldiers had died after being bombarded with more than 30 strikes on civilian and military infrastructure by 11am GMT.

The country’s national police force said Russia had already carried out 203 attacks, with fighting going on almost everywhere throughout Ukraine‘s territory.

Border force guards were among the dead, as was a boy killed after shelling struck an apartment building in the eastern region of Kharkiv.

