Ukrainian father reunited with family at Polish border

A Ukrainian man who traveled to Poland for work just days before war broke out in his country was finally reunited with his family on Sunday (6 March).

Yevhen Chonomordenko had waited 11 days at the Polish border for his wife and children to join him to safety.

When his family arrived, Chonomordenko lifted his 4-year-old son David onto his shoulders, and cradled his 8-month-old baby Sofia in his arms.

